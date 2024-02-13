HOLLYWOOD HILLS— On Monday, February 12, a shooting took place during a house party at the 1600 block of North Crescent Heights Boulevard near the Chateau Marmont hotel, Los Angeles Police Department’s Officer Madison confirmed with Canyon News.

At 12:10 a.m, LAPD officers responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officer units arrived at the scene and located two shooting victims – identified as both male and 24 and 25-years-old – suffering from gunshot wounds. The party and incident reportedly took place at an AirBnb rental property, Officer Madison said. A couple of loaded firearms were located in the bushes of the residence, no further description of the weapons were disclosed nor if they were the weapons used.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

A video posted on Instagram by @stillbrazy, shows several LAPD officer units at the scene. LAPD Air Ops can also be heard above. Officers appeared to be transporting the victims to a location down the street and away from the scene, to be transported into an ambulance. In the video, one victim – a black male – appears to have been shot in the rear and bleeding. This victim can be seen getting walked from the officer vehicle and transported on a gurney to be put in the ambulance.

Two possible suspects were apprehended and questioned at the scene, but were later released, Officer Madison said. Suspects remain at-large with no further description disclosed at this time. No other victims or injuries were reported.

This is an on-going investigation.