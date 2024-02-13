WEST HOLLYWOOD—On February 10, an alert was sent out by party organizer, @paulnichollsent sent posts out on his Instagram and Twitter accounts warning fellow partygoers of the presence of pickpockets at Rocco’s on Santa Monica Boulevard and San Vicente. At least one perpetrator has been arrested.



The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department weekly crime report for West Hollywood included the following thefts.



On January 27, an individual was waiting in line to get in the club when another individual approached, hugged the victim, and took his cell phone from his coat pocket.



Approximately 20 minutes later the same day, LASD reports an individual was walking in the 8900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard when he was approached by a suspect who grabbed his cell phone and keys out of his hand.



On January 28, in the 8900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard a person was standing on the sidewalk when approached by a suspect who then took the phone from the victim’s hand.



Canyon News reached out to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for further information by phone and email, but did not hear back in time for print.



Those who may have more information or may have fallen victim to a similar crime in the area is encouraged to call the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, West Hollywood Station at 310-855-8850





