SANTA MONICA—A man who is said to be homeless allegedly attacked two women in Santa Monica as first reported on Tuesday, January 25.

The suspect was seen with an empty bottle in his hand at a business located near 20th Street and Arizona Avenue threatening a woman.

It was reported that one of the victims is currently recovering from a head injury.

About a week ago a transient was arrested for attempting to attack a retail worker and an elderly woman. It was said that the suspect was armed with a deadly weapon.