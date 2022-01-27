UNITED STATES—Man, I’m not even a football fan, but the level of gameplay in the NFL during this past weekend of playoff games were incredible. When I say incredible it was some of the best football I have witnessed in years people. I mean the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans had a game determined by a field goal. The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers had their game determined by a field goal. Both games were nail bitters until the final moments America. On top of that, we witnessed top seeds go down in flames with the Titans and Packers both losing to lower seeds.

If you thought Saturday was great, nope, Sunday proved to be even better. The defending Super Bowl champs, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Who would be victorious? I mean its Tom Brady, but the Bucs were getting demolished the first 3 quarters of the game. However, a few mishaps from the Rams allowed Brady to do what Brady does best and literally tie the game with less than a minute left in the game.

I’m jumping, I’m screaming at the TV screen because I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing people. Brady is about to do it once again, comeback from being down nearly 24 points to bring his team within seconds of victory. Not if Matthew Stafford has anything to say. How so? He launched two massive plays to Cooper Kupp who sealed the deal getting his team within field goal range and winning the game by 3 points. Wow, just wow, wow people.

So now you have a great chance of the Los Angeles Rams actually playing in the Super Bowl and hosting the game on their home turf. Do you know how crazy that is people! However, before that can transpire they will have to tackle Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers defense. It should be an interesting game to say the least people. However, in my personal opinion the NFL game of the week was the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. This game was neck and neck from quarter one to quarter four. Both quarterbacks for their respective teams Josh Allen (Bills) and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) were playing top tier football.

The fourth quarter of this game was so riveting and adrenaline on steroids. I mean I was rooting for Buffalo because it is always nice to see a different team reach that pinnacle in the sports arena. Allen threw a pass to Gabriel Davis that looked like the nail in the coffin for the Chiefs. Why? There was only 13 second left in the game, there was NO possible way that Mahomes could make something happen right?

Wrong. He took those 13 seconds and launched a pass to tight-end Travis Kelce that placed his team within field goal range and it was tense, but kicker managed to secure a 47-yard kick to tie the game 36-36 and force overtime. The Chiefs won the coin toss and with that Mahomes connected to Kelce and the touchdown sealed the deal for the Chiefs to play in their fourth consecutive AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Yeah, there is some talk about changing the OT rules in the NFL and I have to agree. I mean the Bills didn’t even get to touch the ball, that whole whoever scores first rule, I’m just not a major fan of because it limits equal gameplay in my opinion. If a team scores a touchdown, the other team should AT LEAST be given the opportunity to score a touchdown, if they don’t then they lose, but if they do, we go until the time clocks out people.

Just fantastic football all around this past weekend which I know is NOT going to be topped in the coming weekend. Is it possible? Perhaps, but I seriously doubt it, but we can only keep our fingers crossed.

Written By Davy Jones