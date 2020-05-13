BEL AIR—On Friday, May 8, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Travis Kalanick, co-founder and former CEO of the ride-hailing company Uber, is the initially undisclosed buyer of a $43.3 million estate in Bel Air.

Known as the Bellagio Estate and located at 10410 Bellagio Rd, the 1.7-acre property boasts a 20,000 square foot mega-mansion with 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Top-of-the-line facilities include a guest house, central courtyard, solarium, and tennis court. There are also 2 pools and a 7,000-bottle wine cellar built with 18th century stone.

Spanning 2,500 square feet on its own, the master suite features dual baths, a massive walk-in closet, a pool, and a spa. Finishings around the house include 12” French oak flooring, Nani hardware, brass details, and clay veneer plaster walls.

Kalanick resigned from his role as the CEO of Uber in 2017 after a series of scandals. He then left the Board of Directors in December 2019, while simultaneously offloading his stake in the company, earning him over $2.7 billion.

Just last week, 3,500 Uber employees were laid off in a 3-minute Zoom call.

The property was initially listed for $75 million in December 2019, meaning Kalanick purchased it at almost half the original asking price. WSJ noted that the previous owner was real estate investor Christopher Cole, who bought the estate for $38 million in February 2015.

Records on Zillow show that Cole listed the property for $45 million just 2 months after purchasing it. The price decreased until it reached $34 million in November 2015, at which point the listing was taken off the market.

Hilton & Hyland, the real estate agency which represented the property, claims that the estate is “a rare and special gem.”