TEMPE—The NO. 12 UCLA Bruins defeated Arizona State, 50-36 on Saturday, November 5, at Sun Devil Stadium. UCLA Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for four touchdowns, two on the ground and two passing as UCLA improves to 8-1.

Despite PAC-12 leading rusher Zach Charbonnet not playing a single down the Bruins still rushed the ball effectively. The trio of Kazmeir Allen, Running Back Keegan Jones and DTR ran wild for an eye popping 402 yards rushing.

DTR was brimming with confidence as he hurdled an Arizona State defender on route to a 33-yard touchdown run. It was vital Thompson-Robinson run the ball due to the absence of Charbonnet.

The Heisman hopeful had a spectacular game. DTR ran for 120 yards, also completing 13 of 20 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

“The one good thing you have with all these offensive weapons on our team, you could put them in different spots and they made it happen,” Thompson-Robinson said.

Kazmeir Allen ran for 137 yards, including a 75-yard rushing touchdown, while Keegan Jones added 98 yards and a touchdown. UCLA scored on four straight possessions, taking a 28-10 lead at halftime.

Arizona State made a furious second half comeback, at one point trailing by 24 points in the third quarter. The Sun Devils rallied to score 18 straight points, making it a narrow 42-36 edge for the Bruins with 6:24 remaining in the 4th quarter.

Thankfully, UCLA stopped this improbable comeback which would have derailed their hopes of reaching the Pac-12 Championship. Running Back Colson Yankoff powered across the goal line with two minutes left in the game, sealing the Bruins 50-36 victory.

UCLA’S defense struggled for a majority of the night allowing a gaudy 468 yards, but Defensive Back Jaylin Davies intercepted Arizona States’ quarterback

Trenton Bourguet on ASU’S final offensive play.

UCLA is expected to rise in the AP Top 25 since NO. 1 Tennessee, NO. 5 Clemson and NO. 6 Alabama all lost yesterday. Which means the Pac-12 could have three teams in the top 10.

On Saturday, November 12 the Arizona Wildcats visit the Rose Bowl for a showdown against the UCLA Bruins.