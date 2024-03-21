WESTWOOD—On Tuesday, April 16, the UCLA Police Department will host its Pancakes with Police event. The event is free to the public and allows the UCLA community to have breakfast with officers from 8 am. to 11 a.m.

Join for free pancakes and coffee while meeting officers and enjoy interactive displays, photo opportunities, and station tours.

To attend visit the UCLA PD located at 601 Westwood Plaza (link is external) and BruinCards are required for entry by participants and their guests. The event was recently held back April 2023.