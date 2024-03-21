BEVERLY HILLS—Beverly Hills resident Mario Niccoló Messina has built a media business investing in rising filmmakers. Messina, who goes by his middle name Niccoló, launched V Channels (www.vchannelsmedia.com) in 2021, and has since then financed 100 movies and 60 documentaries that are housed on his You Tube channel which has amassed over 25 million subscribers. But it’s how the titles – which encompass action, thriller, horror and mystery genres – were selected that separates Messina’s V Channels apart from other independent studios.

Messina did not possess an entertainment background when he ventured into indie film production and distribution. Instead, the 39-year-old comes from the technology sector of his native Italy, where he brought his expertise in data-driven algorithms into V Channels’ project decision-making process. Specifically, Messina applies a series of proprietary algorithms that help determine which genres and storylines consumers are looking for, and therefore which projects will be green lit for financing and production. “Genres and storylines are fed through our algorithms to ascertain audience engagement and assess their viability. The resulting data helps to ensure that each V Channels movie resonates with audiences,” says Messina.

Once a project gets the ‘go’ signal, the filmmakers are on their own to realize their vision – they get zero creative interference from Messina who prefers to remain in the business development and technology roles that have defined his career path. When films are completed, Messina first establishes an exclusive window for video on demand streaming platforms, and revenues derived from the platforms are shared equally with the filmmakers once V Channels investment is recouped. Following the “streamers,” the films are then placed on the V Channels You Tube platform.

Most recently, V Channels licensed the horror film Stupid Games to Mometu, a new free Video On Demand service which announced the deal in early March. Filmmakers Nicolas Wendl and Dani Abraham, and writer Tanner Adams, are behind the film, which follows a group of friends who become ensnared in a deadly game – where the stakes are nothing less than their sanity and survival – after they unknowingly unleash a malevolent force.

Messina’s approach is reshaping the landscape for the independent filmmaking community – and the community has taken notice. “Independent filmmakers see V Channels as a distinct alternative to traditional models which are not addressing their unique financing and distribution needs. By offering financing, revenue sharing, and a robust distribution network, V Channels supports budding filmmakers to bring their projects to life without shouldering financial risks,” adds Messina.

Messina is setting his future goals on financing an additional 300 features and documentaries over the next three years. “Our combination of advance data, full financing, distribution and revenue sharing has resulted in the cultivation of compelling film entertainment that audiences are embracing. We are excited about continuing on this road and helping to redefine the landscape of independent film production,” says Messina.