WESTWOOD—UCLA officials announced on Tuesday, September 29, that university staff who are already working remotely will continue to do so until March 19, 2021. The date marks the end of the winter quarter for UCLA’s calendar.

“I know you have made extraordinary efforts to continue serving UCLA’s mission of education, research and service amidst the challenges of the past six months,” said Michael J. Beck, UCLA’s administrative vice chancellor, thanking staff for their “perseverance” and “dedication.”

The decision, Beck said, follows a recommendation from UCLA’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force.

“Discussions about the status of winter quarter instruction are underway and information will be shared as soon as it is available,” Beck added.

Staff working with UCLA’s Kindergarten through 12th grade schools “may be asked to return to work in person sooner than March and will receive advance notice if applicable.” Beck also said that as needs change, other members of staff and faculty may be asked to return to campus sooner than March as well.

There are exceptions to the new recommendation. Those “who have been working on campus, those associated with the ramp-up of UCLA research, or instructors and support staff who receive approval to conduct their winter courses with an on-campus component do not apply to the extension,” Beck said.

Another notable exception applies to UCLA Health, David Geffen School of Medicine and School of Dentistry staff who are directly engaged in clinical care or training. These departments will provide additional directions to employees on December 1. “Those working remotely in the dental school will also receive additional guidance shortly,” Beck said.

The university encouraged staff and faculty to “confirm with their supervisors and department heads whether this extension of remote work applies to their positions.”

“We will continue to work closely with public health officials to meet our goal of having everyone return to campus when it is appropriate to do so,” Beck said.

Since March 16, there have been 272 people among the UCLA campus community who have been confirmed by medical professionals to have COVID-19 and have reported their diagnoses to UCLA, according to the university.