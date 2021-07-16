WESTWOOD- On Thursday, July 15, UCLA announced that they will require all students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Deferrals are available for those who are pregnant and the requirement is subject to certain medical conditions as well as accommodation based on religious belief or disability.

Students, staff, faculty, and anyone living or working on UCLA property must be fully vaccinated by September 9. The Vaccine Policy does not extend to third-party contract workers or campus visitors.

Staff and faculty can schedule an appointment to get vaccinated by calling 310-825-6771 or by visiting the Occupational Health Services website. The Ashe Center will provide vaccines to students beginning in early August to those who still need them.