UNITED STATES—On Thursday, June 24, the Biden administration announced their plans to leave Afghanistan, ending the longest war in U.S. history. Approximately, 650 U.S. troops will remain to protect the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan.

It has been approximately a decade since U.S. troops overtook, founder and leader of al-Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, in the Afghan desert on May 2, 2011.

Pentagon Press Secretary, John Kirby held a press briefing on Monday, June 21. Secretary Kirby informed those present which included the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Milley, who hosted his Israeli counterpart, Chief of the Israeli General Staff Lieutenant, General Aviv Kohavi at the Pentagon that day.

Following a brief update, Secretary Kirby opened the floor for questions. A gentleman named Bob asked if the U.S. would slow its position since the Taliban is reportedly making “significant gains in recent weeks and even as recently as last weekend. Maybe especially in the North. Is Secretary Austin considering recommending either a slowdown in the withdraw or some other changes that would perhaps be designed to minimize a chance of an early collapse of the Afghan forces?”

Secretary Kirby indicated that “as the Secretary had said, the withdrawal is on pace.”

“Every day, if — you know the situation in Afghanistan, changes as the Taliban continue to conduct these attacks and to raid district centers as well as the violence, which is still too high. I mean every day there’s a fresh set of data to look at that helps inform his discussions with military commanders and eventually whatever changes might come of that,” Kirby stated.

Other reporters attempted to press Secretary Kirby further on the specifics, wanting to know more. Secretary Kirby refused to answer for those in charge regarding if and when Secretary Lloyd Austin, U.S. Army General, Austin Miller, or U.S. Marine Corps., General Kenneth McKenzie would advance.

According to historical data from 2001, 19 militants associated with al-Qaeda staged the September 11 attacks against the United States. U.S. troops fought the Taliban and al-Qaeda forces in Afghanistan. Thousands of militants including the one believed to have organized the 9-11 attacks were in hiding.