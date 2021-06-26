BEVERLY HILLS—According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, on Friday, June 18, two suspects were arrested for identity theft and EDD Fraud.

The suspects have been identified as Ramanze Timothy Robinson, 20, and Jaevon Hamilton 23, both residents of Chicago. Both suspects were released on a $250,000 bond.

Captain Max Subin told the Beverly Hills Courier that BHPD noticed a vehicle was parked in a red zone, blocking traffic on Rodeo Drive at around 6 p.m. Hamilton and Robinson were detained by BHPD and became verbally hostile, officers radioed for backup assistance.

BHPD conducted a field investigation which included: a search of the suspects, the vehicle and discovered “several fraudulent unemployment insurance cards, a large amount of U.S. currency, and several bags of recently purchased merchandise,” according to Subin.

After reports of EDD fraud, shopping venues in Beverly Hills began denying the use of EDD cards as a form of payment.

To report EDD fraud call the EDD Fraud Hotline at 1-800-229-6297