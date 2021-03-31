CALIFORNIA—On Tuesday, March 30, Universal Studios Hollywood announced in a news release that the theme park will reopen to California residents on Friday, April 16 after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Universal Studios Hollywood President Karen Irwin said they are “thrilled” to reopen and “return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides.” She noted “it has been a very challenging year” and are “overjoyed to have arrived at this moment.”

Most rides will be operating, while others “will reopen at a later date as the theme park complies with government restrictions,” states the news release.

New rides and updates will be introduced to guests once the park reopens, including “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!” and “Jurassic World’s — The Ride,” which features an “all-new extraordinarily realistic dinosaur, the Indominus rex.”

The park will reopen to California residents only and guests can purchase tickets online starting April 8. In addition, Universal Studios Hollywood will open on April 15 (the day before its official reopening) to yearly and seasonal pass members.

Universal Studios Hollywood announcing its reopening date comes nearly two weeks after Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure revealed it would reopen on April 30. Similar to Universal Studios Hollywood, it will only be open to residents in the state of California.