WEST HOLLYWOOD—Semi-final election results are regularly updated and posted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. As of Monday, November 14 at 3:32 p.m. updated results indicate that the current top vote-getters for three City Council Seats are Lauren Meister (4,942 votes), John Heilman (3,217 votes), and Chelsea Byers (2,955 votes).

There are still outstanding ballots to be processed, verified, and counted in the Official Election Canvass. The Canvass Update Schedule is available here. Updates will be provided at www.weho.org/election. After counts are final, the election must be certified on Monday, December 5. It is anticipated that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will declare the Election concluded on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Full election results are available at results.lavote.gov. West Hollywood’s General Municipal Election was held on Tuesday, November 8.

Previous election results noted that candidates Lauren Meister, John Heilman, and John J. Duran secured the top number of votes by West Hollywood voters for three seats on the West Hollywood City Council. Results on Wednesday, November 9 at 3:35 a.m. noted that Meister secured 3,388 votes, Heilman secured 2,296 votes, and John J. Duran secured 2,087 votes.

There are 26,099 registered voters in West Hollywood.

The three newly elected Councilmembers will be sworn-in at the regular meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 6 p.m. The City Council annually elects the City’s Mayor and Mayor Pro Tempore in a rotation of Councilmembers and the City Council will elect Councilmembers to serve as Mayor and Mayor Pro Tempore at its regular meeting on Monday, December 19. There will be a City Council Reorganization and Installation meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023. West Hollywood City Council meeting agendas are posted in advance on the City of West Hollywood’s website at www.weho.org/councilagendas.

For additional details call West Hollywood’s City Clerk’s Office at (323) 848-6409. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing,call TTY (323) 848-6496.