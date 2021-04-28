BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, April 27, the Beverly Hills City Council unanimously voted to amend a section of its ordinance about face covering requirements to align with the current recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and soon to be adopted by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The city of Beverly Hills indicated in a press release that based on the updated guidance from the CDC, fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask outdoors while walking, running, hiking or biking alone, or when in small gatherings, including with members of their own households.

The CDC is asking everyone, including those fully vaccinated, to continue wearing face coverings when in crowds and to keep six-feet of distance from other persons when possible; while attending large events and gatherings; and in indoor settings where unvaccinated people may be present.

Once Los Angeles County adopts regulations in accord with the CDC guidance, those regulations will apply to Beverly Hills. Additional details regarding the guidance can be reviewed at cdc.gov.