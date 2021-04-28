UNITED STATES—On Monday, April 26, the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) announced that the current composition of the House of Representatives is set to change due to 2020 Census. California and New York are among the states to lose seats following a change in population. The change in population is due to U.S. citizens moving out of state over stringent COVID restrictions.

NCSL reports indicate that as of February 1, there are 7.383 total legislative seats throughout the United States.

The U.S. Census provided video explaining apportionment to help citizens better understand how apportionment affects the American people.

There are 99 chambers in the states. The state of Nebraska is not included because members are elected on a non-partisan basis. That makes 98 chambers.

If both chambers are held by the same political party, that party has legislative and state control. When chambers are held by separate parties, it is divided and state control is divided.

U.S. Census results reveal that the state of Texas gained two congressional seats, while the states of North Carolina, Colorado, Oregon, Montana, and Florida have each gained one congressional seat.

Seven states that have lost a congressional seat include: California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

In an April 26 press release, Acting Census Director, Dr. Ronald S. Jarmin disclosed the results given to President Joe Biden.

Upon receipt of the apportionment counts, the POTUS will transmit them to the 117th Congress. The reapportioned Congress will be the 118th, which convenes in January 2023.

“Our work doesn’t stop here,” added Jarmin. “Now that the apportionment counts are delivered, we will begin the additional activities needed to create and deliver the redistricting data that were previously delayed due to COVID-19.”

Congressman Byron Donalds of Florida’s 19th District tweeted about how the Census results.

Florida is booming under Republican leadership––people are fleeing liberal, poorly-run, lockdown states. The census results are in and Florida gained 1 electoral vote and 1 congressional seat. Let’s protect what makes us GREAT by keeping Florida RED. pic.twitter.com/CQWTj276Qv — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) April 26, 2021

January 23, 2022, will be the first day for the 118th Congress.