BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its website on Monday, April 8 that commuters and residents who use North Santa Monica Boulevard are informed to avoid or allow ample time to travel through a two-block portion of the area as crews from the Metropolitan Water District urgently repair a leak in a major water pipeline starting at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9.

Water service to residences and businesses will not be impacted by the leak or construction activities. Only one lane will be open in each direction on North Santa Monica Boulevard between Moreno Drive and Wilshire Boulevard (link to map), where Beverly Hills borders Angeles, through at least Saturday, April 13, although repairs may extend beyond that timeline.

“We will work as quickly as possible to address this issue to protect the region’s water supplies, as well as public safety,” said Shane Chapman, Metropolitan assistant general manager of operations. “We appreciate the public’s cooperation during this urgent repair.”

The leak was discovered in Metropolitan’s Santa Monica Feeder, a 24-mile pipeline that provides water to the cities of Glendale, Burbank, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica. Metropolitan crews will excavate to inspect the pipeline and immediately repair the leak.

In addition to the traffic impacts, residents and businesses may notice increased noise due to construction and excavation. For updates, email communityrelations@mwdh2o.com.