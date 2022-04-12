SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department indicated in a press release on Monday, April 11, that they received a letter from the United States Postal Service notifying the suspension of mail service late Saturday when it was posted on Twitter.

The SMPD identified a subject as the perpetrator of an Assault with a Deadly Weapon (a broomstick) incident on a USPS mail carrier in the 1300 block of 14th Street that occurred on January 19. The victim sustained a minor injury to his arm, but did not need medical attention. The officers who took the report contacted the United States Postal Inspection Service the day of the incident to provide information about what transpired should they want to follow up.

The case was assigned to detectives who reached out to the victim several times during the investigation. Approximately one month later, the mail carrier declined prosecution for the incident. No additional crime reports involving the US Post Office were reported to the Santa Monica Police Department.

On Monday, April 11, representatives of the SMPD spoke with the postmaster who wrote the suspension letter; and authorities were referred to an Inspector in the US Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) for additional information about other attacks on mail carriers in the region and possibly by the same subject. The Postal Inspector did not believe any reports were made to the USPIS by mail carriers and are working to locate any additional postal workers who may have been victims and obtaining details for an investigation.

As for information regarding the suspect, his most recent arrest was on April 6, for misdemeanor vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia. Current Los Angeles County Emergency Bail Orders state certain misdemeanors are not subject to pre-trial detention, but the offender is provided a citation and released. While the suspect was arrested over the weekend, he was released from police custody with a citation to return to court in May.

He is also currently under investigation for two incidents that occurred in March, a battery and criminal threats. Once completed, those cases will be presented to either the City Attorney (misdemeanor) or the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office (felony) for filing consideration.

The SMPD is working with investigators within the department and the USPIS to make ensure mail can be delivered safely to all residents. Anyone with additional questions or concerns is asked to contact SMPD’s Community Affairs Team at 310-458-8474 to speak with your Neighborhood Resource Officer or Crime Prevention Coordinator. For immediate assistance related in an in progress emergency call 9-1-1.