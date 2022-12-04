LAS VEGAS– For the second year in a row the NO.8 Utah Utes are PAC-12 Champions, drubbing the NO.4 USC Trojans 47-24, in a sea of red at a boisterous Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, December 2. USC’s dreams of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff were not realized, as the Trojans dominated early in the 1st quarter leading 17-3 but the game would soon change.

Utah outscored USC 44 to 7 from the second quarter on, the Utes scored at will and captured their second straight PAC-12 Championship. Utes players stood victorious on the podium holding red roses in their teeth as Utah will play in their second straight Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2.

“The Granddaddy Of Them All” will be an intriguing matchup between the Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

After USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday night, that freed up the Big Ten’s slot in the Rose Bowl to go to Penn State.

Utah Quarterback Cam Rising completed 22 of his 34 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns Parks and Yassmin only had six catches between them, but they had 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Jackson finished with 105 rushing yards on 13 carries, two of them touchdowns incluiding a back breaking 53-yard brutal run into the end zone putting the game out of reach.

USC hoped to avenge their first loss to Utah, a 43-42 PAC-12 classic shootout in October. Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams was remarkable, on back-to-back plays, he found Tahj Washington for 50 yards and then a two-yard score, putting USC up 7-0 early.

The Utes answered with a field goal, but USC answered right back with another touchdown, this one by Raleek Brown for three yards with the benefit of a 59-yard rush for Williams on the second play of the drive.

From initial reports it appears Williams injured his hamstring on the 59 yard scramble, afterwards he was hobbling and unable to use his adept speed outside of the pocket. Utah’s enormous stout defensive line absolutely crushed an injured Williams to the point where it was difficult to view.

USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley has immediately turned the program around in his first season, yet he probably should have removed Williams from the game much earlier.

In the third quarter, Utah took charge of the game. On 3rd and 19 from their own 43, Rising hit Money Parks on a slant, and after he broke a tackle, he was off to the races and took it to the house. This gave Utah it’s first lead after trailing by two touchdowns.

USC fans hoped for a trip to the College Football Playoff, instead the Trojans will be playing in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane. Utah meanwhile will be making their second trip to the Rose Bowl, where Ohio State narrowly won 48-45 in what was a instant classic.

The No. 8 Utah, and the No. 11 Penn State, will face each other in the 109th Rose Bowl Game at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Rose Bowl Stadium.