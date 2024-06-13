SANTA MONICA—Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News on Wednesday, June 12, that a suspect involved in a 2016 home invasion was convicted in court.

The SMPD reported on August 28, 2016, officers responded to a ‘shots fired’ call at a residence in the 600 block of Adelaide Drive, Santa Monica. They discovered the homeowner had been shot once in the torso during what was determined to be a failed robbery attempt. The victim survived and was taken to UCLA hospital where they were treated.

A multi-year investigation, aided by DNA evidence, linked the incident to additional home invasions in Beverly Hills and Downey. All four incidents transpired within a two-week period in 2016. The suspect, Vacho Shahen, 39, of Las Vegas, was arrested in Philadelphia, PA, in 2018.

Last week, after a three-week trial, Shahen was convicted by a jury on 16 of 17 felony charges. His sentencing is scheduled for June 24, 2024, in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The SMPD is offering free home security assessments to all residents. The assessments help identify potential vulnerabilities and provide recommendations to better secure your home. To schedule an assessment contact the Community Affairs Unit at 310-458-8474.

For additional details regarding this investigation contact Sgt. Chad Goodwin at 310-458-8931 or Lt. Erika Aklufi at 310-458-8493.