SANTA MONICA—On June 24, a 39-year-old, Las Vegas man by the name of Vacho Shahen, will be sentenced in a court of law for a string of burglaries committed in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica, California eight years ago.



Shahen was arrested in 2018 in Philadelphia. A positive DNA match linked Shahen to several home invasions in southern California over a two-week time span in 2016.



On August 28, 2016, Shahen was reportedly the suspect in a failed burglary attempt in the 600 block of Adelaide Drive in Santa Monica. The homeowner who was at home at the time, reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the torso. She survived her injuries.



According to the inmate locator on the LASD webpage, Shahen was initially arrested by other state agencies on November 12, 2021. He was booked into jail at the Inmate Reception Center (ICR) with no bail.



On March 3, 2024, Shahen was assigned to permanent housing at the Men’s Central Jail located at 441 Bauchet Street in Los Angeles.



Records indicate he had a court date on February 2, 2022. Shahen reported to court again during the second week of June. He was found guilty on 16 of the 17 felony charges filed against him.



He is scheduled for sentencing in criminal court on June 24, at 8:30 a.m. at the L.A. Superior Court located at 210 W. Temple St.



