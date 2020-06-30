LOS FELIZ— The historic Van Griffith estate is back on the market for $8.3 million, an adjustment from its previous listing of $8.5 million. It is located at 2630 North Vermont Avenue.

The estate was built in 1925 by Van Griffith. He was the son of Griffith J. Griffith, industrialist and philanthropist who donated 3,015 acres of land to the City of Los Angeles which became Griffith Park. He also financed the building of the Greek Theatre and Griffith Observatory.

The three-quarter-acre is outside the Vermont Avenue gates. At its center is the Mediterranean-style residence surrounded by olive, oak, and pine trees. It retains the original six-bedroom, five-bathroom features. There is a formal dining room, library, and rooftop deck. Additionally, a speakeasy, which was incorporated into various homes during Prohibition.

There is a separate two-bedroom guesthouse, an outdoor fireplace, private gardens, and a saltwater pool on the property.

Van Griffith provides views of Downtown Los Angeles, the Griffith Observatory, and Griffith Park.

It was previously owned by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist and Silverlake Conservatory founder Michael Peter Balzary, also known as Flea. He lived at the estate for three years until 2014. It was also owned by film producer Megan Ellison in 2018.

Hilton & Hyland’s Lisa Optican currently holds the listing.