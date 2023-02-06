SANTA MONICA—On Sunday, February 5 at approximately 3:15 p.m. the Ventura Aviation Unit responded to a call of a hiker in distress. The Ventura Aviation team was able to rescue the individual from Echo Cliffs in the Santa Monica Mountains.

The following is a social media post by the Ventura Aviation Unit:



“Rescue this afternoon at Echo Cliffs in the Santa Monica Mountains. One patient hoisted and flown out for additional and flow out for additional medical care.”



There is no additional details on the incident at this time.