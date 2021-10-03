UNITED STATES—Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, was relieved of his duties on Friday, August 27, for ignoring a gag order and demanding accountability from senior command regarding the U.S. withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

Lt. Col. Scheller ended his video with the following statement.

“I have been fighting for 17 years. I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders, I demand accountability.”

Video footage Lt. Col. posted on Facebook on Thursday, August 26, was the same night that 13 soldiers in Afghanistan lost their lives at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Eleven of the soldiers killed were fellow Marines of Lt. Col. Scheller. 7 children were also killed by a military drone. The video went viral, receiving 800,000 views by Monday, August 30.

Scheller stated, “People are upset because their senior leaders let them down, and none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying, ‘We messed this up.’”

In his video, the 17-year veteran asked the U.S. Secretary of Defense [Lloyd Austin] and the Joint Chiefs of Staff [Generals Milley and McKenzie]:

“Hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone? Did anyone do that? And when you didn’t think to do that, did anyone raise their hand and say, ‘We completely messed this up.’”

The Military Times reported, “an influx of support,” for Scheller. A brief look at Scheller’s Facebook page confirmed his support system. The following message is a small portion of one post by Scheller that received 2.1K views:

“This entire experience has illustrated to me just how hungry Americans are for honesty, accountability, and reform across the government. This was expressed to me by ALL political parties. We the people want change. We the people WILL take it. We the people are ALL Americans.”

Parents of Lt. Col. Scheller, Stuart Scheller Sr., and Cathy Scheller have been publicly demanding that the Pentagon “Free our Marine.” Stuart Scheller Sr. reiterated:

…”while he broke the chain of command, Austin, Milley, McKenzie, broke the chain of trust and confidence in the American people. We’re mad. We’re mad as hell. And I’m asking the American people to find your voice. Stand up, demand accountability of your Congresspeople. Ask for Lieutenant Scheller to be freed…”

According to information Military Times obtained from Captain Sam Stephenson, spokesman for Training and Education Command, Lt. Col. Scheller is confined to prison. Lt. Col Scheller faces no charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Offenses under consideration at the Article 32 hearing are Article 88, Contempt Toward Officials; Article 90, Willfully Disobeying a Superior Commissioned Officer; Article 92, Failure to Obey Lawful General Orders; Article 133, Conduct Unbecoming of an Officer and a Gentleman.