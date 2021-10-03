WEST HOLLYWOOD—The City of West Hollywood is hosting its twice annual dineLA event where patrons can try what West Hollywood calls, the best dining options in LA.

dineLA will host a total of nine local restaurants from October 1 to October 19. The featured restaurants will also provide a priced prix fixe menu. The following are featured restaurants at the event:

Conservatory, 8289 Santa Monica Boulevard

P. & L.P., 603 North La Cienega Boulevard

Gracias Madre, 8905 Melrose Avenue

Granville West Hollywood, 8701 Beverly Boulevard

Hugo’s, 8905 Melrose Avenue

Justin Queso’s Tex Mex Restaurant & Bar, 8917 Sunset Boulevard

La Bohème, 8400 Santa Monica Boulevard

Tesse, 8500 Sunset Boulevard

WeHo Bistro, 1040 North. La Cienega Boulevard

The priced prix fixe options will vary from restaurant to restaurant and excludes beverages, gratuity, and tax. There is also a specific duration of time that the restaurant will provide the prix fixe menu for the event which is up to the discretion of the participating restaurant.

One of restaurants featured, Gracias Madre, which is a Mexican restaurant who states that they were founded on the Love of Mother Earth and reverence for all mothers, will be offering plant-based options utilizing ingredients cultivated from local and organic sources. La Bohème will be offering vegan options for the dineLA event and Conservatory will be serving many vegetarian and gluten-free options as well.

Starting October 7, proof of COVID vaccinations will be required for those planning to attend the event. Only the initial dose of the vaccination will be required to attend dineLA. For more information please visit: http://www.weho.org/coronavirus

West Hollywood’s City Hall also offers COVID-19 services like testing and vaccinations. For more information or to set up an appointment please visit: http://www.weho.org/appointments