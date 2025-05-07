SHERMAN OAKS—On Sunday, May 4, at approximately 8:55 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a motorcycle accident at Ventura Boulevard and Greenbush Avenue. First responders declared the driver of the motorcycle, dead at the scene.



On Monday, May 5, the victim of the crash was positively identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, as 41-year-old, Timothy Marques, of Sherman Oaks.



According to LAPD, Marques was traveling westbound from Greenbush Avenue in the far-left lane when he collided with a vehicle making a left turn westbound from Greenbush Avenue.



A Legacy Tribute indicates that Marques was a motorcycle enthusiast, who will be remembered fondly for his vibrant nature and adventurous spirit.



At least one other person was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The condition of the driver of the car is unknown.