LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West Bureau’s Special Assault Section (SAS) is asking for the public’s help to identify additional victims, and witnesses, following the arrest of Clinton Adams, 32, of Los Angeles.

The LAPD reported on November 19, investigators arrested Adams for 261(A)(2) PC – Rape by Force. He was booked under booking #7129826.

On November 21, 2025, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed three counts of rape by use of force, and one count of assault with intent to commit a felony. Adams remains in custody and is due back in court on December 8, 2025.

On two separate incidents, Adams met two different female victims and invited them to a residence, where he forcibly sexually assaulted them. Both victims came forward to report the sexual assaults and identified Adams by name. Adams is known on social media platforms under the username “Clintnlord.”

Adams is described as a Black male, standing 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes and dreadlocked hair, currently dyed blonde. Detectives identified two women that Adams assaulted. A photograph of Adams is being released because detectives believe there are additional victims of unreported sexual assaults.

Anyone who may have been a victim, or has additional information regarding Clinton Adams, is asked to contact Officer Lee at LAPD Operations West Bureau, Special Assault Section, at 213-473-0420.

During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wanting to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through www.lapdonline.org by clicking “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved–Crime Stoppers” menu, or via the “P3 Tips” mobile application, selecting LA Regional Crime Stoppers as the local program.