LOS ANGELES—On Tuesday, January 9, the Los Angeles Police Department announced they are asking victims of a fraud/grand theft suspect who was arrested to come forward.

The LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division, Valley Financial Section reported that on January 4, investigators from the Department of Justice and the Los Angeles Police Department, Commercial Crimes Division, concluded their 14-month investigation involving multiple grand thefts. A licensed fiduciary for the State of California, later identified as Donna Bogdanovich, managed special needs trusts and conservatorships involving adult dependents or elder clients.

Those clients relied upon her to provide fiduciary services. Evidence showed that Bogdanovich transferred money from her victims to her personal account in a collective loss of 2.5 million dollars. She was arrested and booked on a Felony Fraud Warrant (Booking #6737450).

Investigators believe there are other victims that have yet to be identified. A photograph of Boddanovich is being released in hopes to identify and speak with additional persons who may have been victimized.

Anyone who has been a victim or has information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective III Adriano at 818-374-9420. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.