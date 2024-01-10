TOPANGA CANYON—On Tuesday, January 9, the Los Angeles Police Department Major Crimes Division announced they are asking victims of a vandalism suspect to come forward. The LAPD reported on January 8, around 3:30 p.m., Topanga Area patrol officers arrested Edelidio David Wallace, 64, in the 21000 block of Victory Boulevard. He was arrested and booked at Valley Jail for 594 (b)(1)PC: Felony Vandalism, with an outstanding felony warrant, booking number 6739226.

Authorities indicated on January 6, at approximately 3 a.m., Topanga Area patrol officers responded to three vandalism incidents within three blocks of the 20900 block of Victory Boulevard. The suspect used rocks and cement bricks to smash glass windows and doors belonging to several closed businesses. The suspect fled from the location on foot.

On January 8, between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., Wallace vandalized additional closed businesses on Vanowen Street, Topanga Canyon Boulevard, and Sherman Way, again throwing rocks and bricks. All the vandalism occurred within a two-mile radius. Major Crimes Division is investigating the vandalism series to determine if there is a hate crime nexus based on three businesses being Jewish owned. The rocks recovered had “Glory” and “Pay Up” written on them.

Major Crimes Division is investigating additional vandalisms that occurred on January 5 and January 7 in the same general area to determine if they are related. During the incidents, authorities noted that Wallace was wearing the following items:

-January 6: Nike green sweatshirt, black pants, white Nike shoes

-January 8: Nike burgundy sweatshirt, black pants, white Nike shoes

Investigators believe there are other victims who have yet to be identified. Anyone who may have been a victim or have information about the investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detectives Beard or Patin at 213-486-7280. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.