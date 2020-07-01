UNITED STATES—Sexual assault victims of Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, 68, will receive compensation in a settlement of $19 million as announced by New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday, June 30. Weinstein is known for producing Oscar-nominated films like “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love.” He was convicted in late February for the rape of two women by the State of New York and was sentenced March 11 to serve 23 years in prison.

Weinstein has also been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for allegations of sexual assault at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2010 and assaulting two more women in 2013.

James has been representing the victims’ case in a class action lawsuit filed in 2018 involving Weinstein and The Weinstein company that instilled a “hostile” work environment.

“The agreement ensures that women who experienced a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, and gender-based discrimination while working at The Weinstein Company, as well as sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein, are entitled to obtain restitution, by creating a $18,875,000 victims’ compensation fund,” said James’ office in a press release.

James broke the news via Twitter saying, “After all the harassment, threats, and discrimination, these survivors are finally receiving some semblance of justice.”

One of the plaintiffs in the case, Caitlin Dulany, said that winning the settlement was a powerful moment:

“Harvey avoided accountability for decades, and it was a powerful moment for us to band together and demand justice. Knowing that we will help so many women who are long overdue for relief gives me hope that this settlement will continue to empower others to speak.”

The lawsuit alleged that Robert Weinstein and The Weinstein Company aided the harassments by not following up with complaints as well as forcing non-disclosure agreements onto former employees.