BEVERLY HILLS—Lisa Baker, the director and Chief Curator of the Saks Fifth Avenue Art Collection, and Marc Selwyn Fine Art in collaboration with the Arts and Culture Commission of the city of Beverly Hills announced the unveiling of large-scale, multi-screen video installation by internationally renowned artist William Wegman.

According to a news release from the city of Beverly Hills, the installation consists of two works, Up Down Up, 2017 and Harmonics, 2019. In Up Down Up, Wegman’s Weimaraners Flo and Topper turn the screen into an elevator or people-mover, mirroring the pedestrians and cars passing by, occasionally connecting with a glance as they shift along. In Harmonics, the viewer experiences a line of 28 synchronized dogs against a black backdrop. One moment the dogs are in a line, and then the next moment a wave.

Beginning in the 1970s, often in collaboration with his Weimaraner Man Ray, Wegman created some of the first and most memorable works in the new medium of video art. The art Wegman created during this time elucidates the absurd, transforming everyday experience to a comic effect.

Marc Selwyn, owner of Marc Selwyn Fine Art, stated:

“We are pleased that Saks Fifth Avenue and Lisa Baker have made possible this site-specific installation by William Wegman, a pioneer in the medium of video art who made some of his most important work in Southern California.”

Wegman is represented by Marc Selwyn Fine Art, Beverly Hills, which has shown his work since 2007.

“I am pleased to contribute to this William Wegman exhibition I have been an admirer and collector of Wegman’s work and am delighted to share it with others,” stated Baker.

The installation will be unveiled on Wednesday, February 16 at 6 p.m. and will be on view daily from 5:30 p.m. until midnight through March 30.