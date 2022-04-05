Video On Social Media Shows Hit-and-Run In Weho

WEST HOLLYWOOD — Detectives of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station confirmed with Canyon News that they are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred on Sunset Boulevard outside of Soho House West Hollywood on Saturday, April 2.

Around 3:05 a.m, West Hollywood Station deputies responded to a call regarding a possible hit-and-run involving two pedestrians being struck by a vehicle at the 9200 Block of Sunset Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies confirmed that two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene without attempting to render any aid.

Surveillance footage circulating social media shows two males standing by a parked car when a dark colored pick-up truck drives straight into them.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cb5vUE2Jqnr/?utm_medium=share_sheet

One victim appears to have been thrown several feet from where he was standing. The driver did not stop and instead fled the incident.

LASD West Hollywood Station Traffic Detectives are aware of the video and are handling the investigation. West Hollywood station told Canyon News that they have no leads at this time and could not confirm where the video came from.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive, West Hollywood Station reported. The victims identities have not yet been disclosed.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the West Hollywood sheriff’s station at 310-855-8850. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.