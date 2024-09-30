SANTA MONICA—The annual free Mini Fall Festival and Glass Pumpkin Sale brings seasonal crafts, kids’ activities, a family photo booth, a pumpkin giveaway and the acclaimed Santa Monica College glass pumpkin will be back to Virginia Avenue Park on October 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The weekly Pico Farmers Market will offer seasonal produce and prepared foods and attendees can pick out a free “straight from the farm” pumpkin supplied by Murray Farms, one per family, while supplies last.

The Mini Fall Festival is known for its handblown glass pumpkins by Santa Monica College Glass Department students. Glass pumpkins will be available for purchase.

The Pico Branch Library will host an interactive performance by Baila Baila in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month from 11 to 11:45 a.m. in the Pico Branch Amphitheater. Families are asked to join the fun by dancing and singing together in Spanish.

Attendees can learn about the process to shape the future of the city of Santa Monica Airport site at a Santa Monica Airport Conversation Project pop-up booth. The initiative is currently in the second out of five phases in a nearly two-year engagement process with the Santa Monica community to shape a preferred scenario, centered on a great park, for the future of the Santa Monica Airport site.

For details about the event visit https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4zngwjfj53py049eehtj2dqmm5/202410051000 or call (310) 458-8688.