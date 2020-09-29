PACIFIC PALISADES—Monster Bash will be virtual for 2020 to benefit the Meals on Wheels West 2020. The event is open to everyone to join via Zoom or YouTube on October 30, 7:00 p.m.

In addition, it has various attractions including a Halloween costume contest for both kids and adults, including live DJ music. Refreshments like cocktails kits will be available with a celebrity host and entertainment form The Rembrandts.

The Rembrandts band is known for their popular, “I’ll be there for you,” “Friends” TV theme song.

According to their flier for the bash, the event will have a silent auction costume fundraiser, the costume contest and auction start on October 1.

The silent auction has great attractions like, a Lake Tahoe Ski Getaway or a Hot Air Balloon Ride in Albuquerque. This year’s virtual auction allows the public to support MOW by bidding from their houses.

“Meals on Wheels West provides community-based services that nourish and enrich the lives of homebound neighbors of all ages by providing nutritious meals, an emergency preparedness program and referrals to other services that promote independent living and wellbeing,” states their website.