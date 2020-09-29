CALIFORNIA—Free flu vaccines are being offered by the County and in the City of Los Angeles. Health officials are warning people to avoid “a worst-case scenario, what some are calling a twindemic,” with a possible increase of hospitalizations from COVID-19 and the flu.

The city Los Angeles advised residents to follow health orders to stay healthy, as flu season arrives. The city is offering free flu vaccinations by partnering with USC’s School of Pharmacy. Locations will be across Los Angeles, including ones which are not run by the city. Locations will be updated as the project develops.

The city of Los Angeles made an announcement including the current list of vaccine locations:

To locate a flu vaccine near you, call your doctor, go to a local pharmacy, or visit VaccineFinder.org .

You can receive a flu vaccination at L.A. County Public Health Clinic Community Clinics .

The Los Angeles County Library will be hosting flu clinic events this season .

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages people included in the following groups to get a shot:

people 65 years and older,

pregnant women

children younger than 5 years

people with chronic medical conditions

The city also applies measures to protect cleanliness and safety at the vaccine locations. All staff and patients are strictly required to wear face coverings. Each site will apply the necessary precautions to protect all staff and patients which include strict masking requirements, physical distancing, and additional disinfecting between vaccinations.