HOLLYWOOD- Taylor Swift not only won the top prize at the MTV Video Music Awards this past Sunday, August 28, 2022, she also announced a new album. Taylor won several prizes at the event including the coveted best video, for “All Too Well.” Swift said she was “so honored” to win the prize, and took the opportunity to tell fans her next album Midnights would be released on October 21. Other winners included Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Harry Styles, while Johnny Depp made a pre-recorded appearance. She made her announcement in the final moments of the show, which was hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Accepting the night’s top prize, the singer said: “I’m just so honored to have been recognized alongside such amazing artists and directors. “I’m just so proud of what we made and with every second of the moment and we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it wasn’t for fans.” She added: “I wouldn’t be able to re=record my albums if it wasn’t for you…you emboldened me to do that.”

Swift is currently re-recording her first five albums in an effort to regain control of her music, following a dispute with music mogul Scooter Braun. A newly-extended version of All Too Well, the video for which won three VMA’s in total, was taken from the re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red. The video for All Too Well, which stars Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien, also won best direction and best longform video. Swift told the audience “Because you’ve been so generous, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes October 21. She later released further details of the album on her Twitter account. She described the new album as a “collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.

Seeing Johnny Depp’s face on the face of MTV’s Moon Man mascot was priceless. “I needed the work,” the actor joked as the ceremony opened, later adding that he was available for “birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, anything you need… anything. How about a date with yours truly, Johnny? The appearance followed Depp’s victory in the multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit against former partner Amber Heard. It marks the latest move in Depp’s gradual return to the spotlight. It was recently announced he will appear in the film Jeanne Du Barry, produced by French company Why Not Productions, which will mark his first starring role since the trial. Johnny is also set to direct his first feature film in 25 years, about the Italian painter and sculpter Amedeo Modigliani.

Harry Styles, took home a major prize with album of the year. The 28-year-old apologized to his fans for his absence at the show despite being “just down the road” performing at Madison Square Garden in New York. “Thank you so much for this award,” he said in a cideo message. This year’s VMAs took place less than half-hour away at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey. Nicki Minaj also received this year’s video vanguard award, which recognizes artists who have consistently produced creative and influential music videos. The rapper performed a medley of her songs as she made her entrance to the ceremony. She also paid tribute to late performers Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle in her speech. Eminem and Snoop Dogg gave a trippy metaverse performance of their collaborative track form the D 2 The LBC. The rap legends appeared live on a sofa, with Snoop smoking an enormous joint, than the pair transformed into a cartoon versions of themselves as well as projections of Bored Ape NFTs, before returning to the live show for an explosive finale. It is their third public appearance together this year, including The Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

Rose’s Scoop: Red Hot Chili Peppers were presented with the global icon by comedy[stoner duo Cheech and Chong. The band’s bassist Flea dedicated the award to Taylor Hawkins, the late drummer of the Foo Fighters. Foo Fighters will host a tribute concert at Wembley Stadium on September 3.