UNITED STATES—On August 11, Vice President, Kamala Harris participated in a roundtable discussion with other leaders, leading an effort have California become an Abortion Sanctuary, where she called the overturning of Roe v. Wade “An act of Violence.”

“The idea that states would be passing laws that would take from an individual their right to self-determination after they have endured such an atrocious act of violence is unconscionable,” Harris told her constituents.



“Together with my legislative colleagues, we are moving 13 bills to increase, expand, and protect abortion access. I am leading a bill that will expand the number of available abortion providers by allowing qualified nurse practitioners to provide abortions without physician supervision,” the VP concluded.



Harris announced the $20 million in abortion funding allotted in the budget to pay for the [unsupervised] abortions on university campuses.



“It’s an honor to join @VP, @CAL⍏Gov, members of the @CAWomensCaucus, and CA leaders to discuss #reproductiverights. We are not backing down from this fight. We all continue working to expand #abortion access and ensure #reproductive efforts,” tweeted Senator Toni Adkins.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade, did not ban abortion in the U.S., but gives the decision back to the states.



When the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion on January 22, 1973, the verbiage allowed for abortion on demand at any time for any reason, making it a constitutional right.



Scientists have argued from the moment of conception the infant in the womb has its own DNA. At approximately 18 days after conception, the baby in the womb has a heartbeat.

Some states have implemented the heartbeat law into effect that notes “if a heartbeat is detected, the baby is protected.”



Various types of abortion include surgical, saline, and chemical. A surgical abortion is when the infant in the womb is removed limb by limb. This is the type of abortion involved Planned Parenthood that was caught harvesting and selling aborted baby parts.



Saline abortions are when the fetus is burned out of the womb with a strong saline solution.



The Morning After Pill allows a woman to take a pill following unplanned sex to abort the baby early on.