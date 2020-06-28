UNITED STATES−Due to a spike in coronavirus cases, Vice President Mike Pence has canceled two of the stops this week in the “Faith in America” tour. Three states were included in this trip.

VP Pence will be attending the, “Celebrate Freedom” event in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, June 28, 2020, and then meet with Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX).

The VP kicked off his Faith in America tour in Pewaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Ingleside Hotel, on 2810 Golf Road in Pewaukee, WI. Kelly Ann Conway opened the event up saying, “this is when we decide between the past of Joe Biden or the future with President Trump.”

Pence took the stage to a cheering crowd, sitting six feet apart. Pence took time to recognize former Governor, Scott Walkner, Congressman Glenn Grothman, and Congressman Brian Stiles. Pence touted the accomplishments of President Trump; the economy, 500,000 more manufacturing jobs, an increase in wages especially for the “forgotten men and women of America,” the hardworking blue-collar workers.

The Faith in America stop scheduled in Tucson, Arizona on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, has been postponed due to reports of record cases of COVID. The same holds true for Florida. As the leader of the Coronavirus Task Force, VP Pence exercises caution in travel plans in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus. The Florida Department of Health reported a single-day record of 9,585 new cases of COVID-19.

The Republican Party of Sarasota made an announcement on their Facebook page on Saturday that the VP’s visit planned for Thursday, July 2, has been postponed.

Early on when President Trump announced the reopening of the country. The President acknowledged that whenever America went back to work, there would be a second wave of the virus. The President relayed then, that we would all have to exercise caution, continue social distancing, and wear masks. The guidelines for reopening can be found on the White House web page.

VP Pence’s most recent update on the coronavirus indicated that he would be in Dallas, Tucson, and Sarasota. The new dates for Tucson and Sarasota have not yet been announced.