BEVERLY HILLS—Members of the Beverly Hills community will walk in support of Just In Case BH which aims to prepare during and after emergencies. The Beverly Hills Police Department and Beverly Hills Fire Department will also partake in the event on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.

Just In Case Beverly Hills collaborates between community members and city personnel, such as police and fire departments, that assist each other before, during, and after emergencies through disaster preparedness, organizational leadership, and communication. One of the major aspects of the program is splitting the city into geographical zones. Nine different zones are specifically designed to support themselves during emergencies and disasters.

The community walk will happen over a span of two days in Zone Eight which is specific to south of Wilshire Boulevard and east of Beverly Drive. Volunteers and police, and fire department crews will start their walk at 11 a.m. on both days, starting at Oakhurst Mini Park, 120 S. Oakhurst Drive. There will be a meet and greet with volunteers and members of JICBH 30 minutes before the event.

For more information about the program and future events visit www.JUSTINCASEBH.org.

Written By Mary Kathryn Grill and Casey Jacobs