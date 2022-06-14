SAN FRANCISCO—Led by Andrew Wiggins 26 points and 13 rebounds, the Golden State Warriors took a 3-2 series lead in Game 5 of the NBA finals over the visiting Boston Celtics at Chase Center on Monday, June 13.

The 104-94 victory was led by a balanced attack from the Warriors, after Boston had fought back from a 16-point deficit to take the lead in the third quarter.

Game 5 was a study in tenacity and perseverance for the home team. Chase Center was rocking at the beginning of the fourth quarter after Dub Nation gave up a lead to see Boston lead by five points in the third quarter. What makes this victory more amazing was the fact that Warriors star Steph Curry was 0-9 from the three-point line and overall only chipped in 16 points in a rare off night.

Forward Andrew Wiggins was the best player on the court and led the Golden State Warriors to victory. Wiggins explained, “I was aggressive and I knew I had to attack the basket tonight.” It was an impressive team victory with Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II, and Jordan Poole also contributing to the victory.

It marked the first time the Boston Celtics dropped two in a row in the playoffs.

Payton II make key defensive plays, while Poole made the play of the game. Trailing 74-72 in the waning seconds of the third quarter, Poole launched a 38 foot prayer with 0.1 left in the third quarter, which banked off the glass to give the Warriors a 75-74 lead.

“I’ve never been more excited to go to Boston,” said Thompson in the post-game press conference. Thompson was magnificent in this pivotal game, scoring 21 points including several three-pointers with the game hanging in the balance.

Draymond Green answered all his critics: the media, the fans and even his own mother. The three-time champion had his best performance of the 2022 NBA Finals. Green had 8 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

For Boston, Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Marcus Smart added 20 points in the loss.

The Warriors have an opportunity to capture an NBA title in Game 6 on June 16 at TD Garden in Boston. If Boston wins, it’s back to San Francisco for a Game 7, winner take all for the championship.