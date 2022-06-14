SHERMAN OAKS—On Saturday, June 11, officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) West Valley Division were in pursuit following an attempted traffic stop in San Fernando Valley involving a speeding driver in a 1998 Honda Accord.

According to CHP Sgt. Steve Geraty, the driver was traveling at speeds more than 115 miles per hour southbound on 405 Freeway and traveling the wrong way into oncoming traffic on the 118 Freeway. Los Angeles Police Department Airship assisted by hovering overhead of the fleeing vehicle.

The LAPD airbus tracked the suspect to the parking lot of a Target at Hatteras Street and Sepulveda Boulevard where he then was seen leaving on foot.

The suspect got back into his car after the initial pursuit was cancelled. He rammed one car in the parking lot, hit a stop sign on the corner of Mammoth and Burbank, struck a second vehicle, and hit a tree in Van Nuys near Sherman Oaks. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

One individual who was inside Subaru that was struck by the suspect during the chase sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

The suspect, whose name has not been disclosed was identified as a 38-year-old male. It is not clear what caused the chase. Canyon News reached out to California Highway Patrol for comment but did not hear back before for print.