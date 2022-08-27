SHERMAN OAKS—A water main break transpired on Wednesday, August 24, damaging a road in Sherman Oaks.

The street effected by the break was 4300 block of North Densmore Avenue. A total of 16 customers were also effected. Water service returned to them around 10 p.m. that day.

According to images obtained by media outlets, the road was severely damaged by the flooding which caused major cracks in the asphalt.

There have been many reports of water main breaks in the area this Summer. One shut down the 101 Freeway.

One other was reported on August 17, in the 4400 block of Calhoun Avenue, located near Moorpark Street. No injuries were reported but a major portion of the neighborhood was damaged by the flood. A sink hole later formed after crews attempted to remedy the matter.