WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, December 14, the city of West Hollywood indicated details in a press release about end-of-year trash and recycling information.

West Hollywood’s solid waste hauler, Athens Services, will have no pickup of trash on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, or on New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, 204. Services will be provided one day later than the regularly scheduled pickup day. Christmas trees are 100 percent recyclable and can be collected starting Tuesday, December 26, 2023 through Friday, January 5, 2024.

To ensure the collection of your holiday tree: remove stands, ornaments, lights and tinsel; place holiday trees at the curb; trees over six feet in length must be cut in half; trees with flocking or fire retardants are acceptable; and please do not leave the tree in a plastic bag as the bag gets caught in the chipper blades. All gift boxes, wrapping paper and other paper packaging can be recycled with regular paper and cardboard recycling.

Residents are asked to take old electronics to a collection center such as the UCLA S.A.F.E. Drop-Off Center, or may schedule an e-waste pickup with Athens Services. For details visit West Hollywood’s website Trash and Recycling page: www.weho.org/city-government/city-departments/public-works/environmental-services/trash-and-recycling.

Bulky or large items, such as refrigerators, carpet, and wood, can be picked up at no charge to residents, limited to one or two items. Contact Athens Services directly to find out details and arrange for a pickup.

Residents are asked to take old electronics to a collection center such as the UCLA S.A.F.E. Drop-Off Center, or may schedule an e-waste pickup with Athens Services. For details visit West Hollywood’s website Trash and Recycling page: www.weho.org/city-government/city-departments/public-works/environmental-services/trash-and-recycling.

Bulky or large items, such as refrigerators, carpet, and wood, can be picked up at no charge to residents, limited to one or two items. Contact Athens Services directly to find out details and arrange for a pickup.

The city is asking resident to NOT place extra trash and recycling on the ground with bins or carts. They should contact Athens Services to schedule extra services to accommodate your extra trash and recycling.

For more details or to arrange for extra trash and recycling services call Athens Services’ Customer Service Office at (888) 336-6100. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call West Hollywood’s TTY line (323) 848-6496.