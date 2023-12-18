SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, December 14, it was announced that the Santa Monica City Council approved a project on Tuesday, December 12, to replace and improve the playground at Douglas Park. The new playground is expected to be universally accessible and is the fifth of its type to be built in the city.

According to a news release from the city of Santa Monica, the replacement propels the city’s Clean & Safe key strategic priority, aimed to protect spaces and enhancing clean and safe neighborhoods, including parks for recreation and leisure activities.

The playground replacement project will start in 2024 and will include two community workshops and other opportunities for community input. The first community workshop will feature a presentation on various concepts, options and themes for the playground.

Feedback from the first workshop will be incorporated and the preferred concept design will be presented in the second and final community workshop, planned for summer 2024.

Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2025 and will be finished by summer 2025.

“I’m thrilled to see this project kick off in the coming months,” saidMayor Phil Brock. “I look forward to seeing the first concept designs and have Douglas Park join Marine Park, Ishihara Park, the South Beach Playground, and the North Beach Playground in being Santa Monica’s next universally accessible playground.”

Project updates will be available at santamonica.gov/places/parks/douglas-park.