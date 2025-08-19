WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced on its Facebook page that the deadline for applications for its Business Task Force has been extended till Thursday, August 21 a 5 p.m.

The new Business Task Force is a volunteer advisory group dedicated to strengthening the vitality of the diverse business community.

The Business Task Force will consist of nine individuals from the community who represent business owners in a variety of industries, including but not limited to restaurants and bars, hotel and tourism, retail, design, artists /arts organizations, and personal care industries.

The Task Force is an opportunity for members of the community and experts in business and economic diversification and/or development to engage in conversations regarding business recovery and economic development. Meetings are tentatively scheduled to be held in-person/virtually on the second Wednesday of every odd month at 2 p.m. on:

-Wednesday, September 10, 2025

-Wednesday, November 12, 2025

-Wednesday, January 14, 2026

-Wednesday, March 11, 2026

-Wednesday, May 13, 2026

-Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Staff Members:

-Laura Biery – Director of Economic Development

-Paolo Kespradit – Business Development Manager

-Laura D’Ambrosia – Business Development Analyst

For questions contact the City’s Business Development Division at business@weho.org.