WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced on its Facebook page that the deadline for applications for its Business Task Force has been extended till Thursday, August 21 a 5 p.m.
The new Business Task Force is a volunteer advisory group dedicated to strengthening the vitality of the diverse business community.
The Business Task Force will consist of nine individuals from the community who represent business owners in a variety of industries, including but not limited to restaurants and bars, hotel and tourism, retail, design, artists /arts organizations, and personal care industries.
The Task Force is an opportunity for members of the community and experts in business and economic diversification and/or development to engage in conversations regarding business recovery and economic development. Meetings are tentatively scheduled to be held in-person/virtually on the second Wednesday of every odd month at 2 p.m. on:
-Wednesday, September 10, 2025
-Wednesday, November 12, 2025
-Wednesday, January 14, 2026
-Wednesday, March 11, 2026
-Wednesday, May 13, 2026
-Wednesday, July 8, 2026
Staff Members:
-Laura Biery – Director of Economic Development
-Paolo Kespradit – Business Development Manager
-Laura D’Ambrosia – Business Development Analyst
For questions contact the City’s Business Development Division at business@weho.org.