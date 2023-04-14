WEST HOLLYWOOD—From April 15 to April 22, the city of West Hollywood will celebrate Green Week to focus attention on environmental efforts.

Green Week will conclude on Earth Day, April 22. This year’s Earth Day theme is Invest in Our Planet.

“The City will host its 2023 Annual Tree Planting event on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 9 a.m.” This will be held at Babi Yar Memorial at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Locals are encouraged to participate. Supervision, instruction, and tools and gloves will be provided. The City’s Urban Forest Management Plan presents a 20-year guide to help shape the present and future state of the city’s trees. The plan identifies 68 actions and eight overarching goals that strive to sustain, protect, and enhance West Hollywood’s urban forest, which is comprised of public trees and private property tree,” the city of WeHo states on its website.

Educational videos on caring for trees can be found at: Young Tree Care | City of West Hollywood (weho.org).

Information on events taking place throughout the week is available here.

Individuals with questions about West Hollywood Green Week 2023, can contact Emily Rotman, Assistant Planner of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6802 or at erotman@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.