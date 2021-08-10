WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood is continuing the 2021 WeHo LIVE! Virtual Friday Happy Hour music series, which takes place on Friday evenings at 6 p.m. through September and online at www.weho.org/WeHoLIVE.

“With the Delta variant creating new concerns for health and safety, we’re seeking to create opportunities to engage in West Hollywood’s vibrant nightlife in creative ways, whether safely in person in the community or safer at home,” said City of West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath. “For those that choose to connect in a virtual space, the City’s WeHo LIVE! DJs and musicians continue to bring the rhythm and melody of our community directly into your homes. Let’s start our weekends virtually throughout the rest of summer each Friday evening for an hour of live DJ entertainment each week. Be sure to connect to the beat!”

The city noted in a press release that the virtual series kicked-off in July. On Friday, August 13, at 6 p.m. DJ Phatrick, who has more than 20 years of experience spinning parties, commanding stages, and crafting songs will perform.

Sindri will spin on Friday, August 27 at 6 p.m. Sindri is a DJ, artist, and event producer whose roots in nightlife began in the California Bay Area during his teenage years. He moved to San Francisco in 2001, he became an integral part of the queer party scene. His love of house, disco, Italo, funk, and techno landed him gigs across the globe such as Horse Meat Disco London, Honcho Pittsburgh, Deep South Atlanta, and Vujaday Barbados, to name a few.

On Friday, September 3 will feature DJ Dazzler who provided sounds at coveted landmarks for destinations such as Absolut Elyx House, The Dolby Theatre, The Recording Academy GRAMMY Museum, and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim stadium. Celebrity clients include Wolfgang Puck, Jon Bon Jovi, Jason Derulo, Gabrielle Union, Jeannie Mai, as well as brands such as Disney, Neiman Marcus, and Red Bull.

On Friday, September 10, Kid Enzo Music will be featured. Los Angeles based funk soul flave! Kid Enzo Music entertains audiences with spontaneous dance moves, saxophone playing, and music creation. He is a street performer taking their self-taught skills to the stage with a new approach to live music.

On Friday, September 24 will feature d. painter, an LA-based DJ by way of Washington DC. d. painter, who developed a brand working his way through clubs from Santa Monica to Downtown LA and weekly on KPFK 90.7FM radio. He’s provided the soundtrack for A-list celebs from the Kardashians to David Beckham in addition to residencies at acclaimed bottle service spots and trendy speakeasy bars. He will be spinning a set of ’80s, dance, and new wave music.

West Hollywood’s 2021 WeHo LIVE! series is organized by the West Hollywood’s Arts Division. For additional details about DJs and to view the series visit www.weho.org/weholive.

West Hollywood’s Arts Division provides a broad array of arts programs including: Art on the Outside (temporary public art), City Poet Laureate, Drag Queen Story Hour, Free Theatre in the Parks, Grants, Holiday Programming, Human Rights Speaker Series, Library Exhibits, National Poetry Month, One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival, Summer Sounds + Winter Sounds, Urban Art (permanent public art), and WeHo Reads.

For more details about WeHo LIVE! contact Joy Tribble, West Hollywood’s Arts Technician, at (323) 848-6360 or at jtribble@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.