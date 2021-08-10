ROME, ITALY—An envelope mailed to Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City containing three bullets was intercepted by Italian authorities in Milan.

The manager of the post office in Peschiera Borromeo which is approximately 7 miles southeast of Milan, contacted authorities about the suspicious piece of mail on Sunday, August 8.

The ammunition in the envelope was reportedly 9 millimeter round bullets used in a Flobert handgun. A note was in the package, as well as details about the Vatican finances.

Contents of the envelope and the note were kept by authorities as they complete their investigation. There was no return address, but the postage was from France.

No additional details about the investigation has been disclosed to the public. Pope Francis was hospitalized recently to have part of his colon removed. He prayed to the Angelus from the hospital window.