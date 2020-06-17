WEST HOLLYWOOD–On Tuesday, June 16, the city of West Hollywood announced WeHo LIVE! Virtual Friday Happy Hour 2020 open to all on Fridays at 6 p.m. starting on June 19. It will be a series of DJ music nights accessible for free online starting June 19 through September 4. “Order in. Have a cocktail. Let’s dance together!” the city states on its website.

“Staying Safer at Home during the coronavirus crisis has meant social isolation for many of us. The City of West Hollywood is home to many incredibly talented DJs and musicians,” said West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath. “WeHo LIVE will bring the rhythm and melody of our vibrant community directly into our homes, and will connect us virtually on summer Friday evenings for an hour of musical entertainment each week to start the weekend!”

Each week will feature a new and experienced DJ beginning with DJ Mateo Segade on June 19 at 6 p.m. “In celebration of this event landing on Juneteenth, I will not be accepting tips for this event. Rather, I would love it if you could send your dollars to the Black Trans Protestors Emergency Fund. Venmo $PayJordynJay. Thanks! And see you this Friday at 6:00,” the artist said on Instagram on June 15.

Segade is a dance music professor and resident DJ for influential artist collective The House of Avalon. He has performed across North America and toured internationally. This will be his first show for WeHo LIVE.

WeHo LIVE! 2020 is organized by the city of West Hollywood’s Arts Division. To view the series, list of DJs, and show schedule visit www.weho.org/weholive. The city advises guests that all performances are tentatively scheduled. The lineup is subject to be changed, postponed, or canceled.

For more information about WeHo LIVE! please contact Joy Tribble, the City of West Hollywood’s Arts Technician, at (323) 848-6360 or at jtribble@weho.org. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.