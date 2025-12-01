WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, November 28, the city of West Hollywood announced that in partnership with Visit West Hollywood, a second round of availability of a West Hollywood digital gift card program called WeHo Loves Locals Gift Card, supporting participating local West Hollywood businesses. The program, originally launched in September 2025 with a first round of gift cards, encourages locals and visitors alike to stretch their spending power with a 50 percent bonus card to spend at participating West Hollywood businesses.

As the post-Thankgiving winter gift-giving season kicks-off with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, individuals can give themsvles or a loved one the gift of West Hollywood. Beginning on Friday, November 28, 2025, consumers can purchase one digital gift card in a choice of set denominations — and for a limited time while supplies last, West Hollywood will sweeten the deal with a 50 percent bonus digital gift card.

The program is limited to one gift card purchase per person. Those who purchased a gift card in the first round of the program are eligible to purchase again during this second round. The WeHo Loves Locals Gift Card can be used at a range of participating businesses including trendsetting shops, eateries, and experiences that make West Hollywood unforgettable. West Hollywood businesses not yet part of the program are encouraged to opt in at www.weholocals.com/start.

Here’s how the limited-time bonus card denominations work:

-Buy a $50 gift card, receive a $25 bonus card

-Buy a $100 gift card, receive a $50 bonus card

-Buy a $200 gift card, receive a $100 bonus card

-Buy a $300 gift card, receive a $150 bonus card

Starting November 28, www.weholocals.com will be updated with details about the new gift card round, so check the site out on Friday to see the full list of participating businesses and terms of use, snag that gift card while supplies last.

West Hollywood is excited to showcase an incredible mix of participating businesses — from a delicious meal or ice cream cone to happy hour drinks, new hardware or an indulgent spa experience, this promotion celebrates the vibrant range of experiences within the 1.9 square miles of West Hollywood’s city limits, where locals and visitors alike enjoy everything from casual bites to unique retail shopping and unforgettable pampering in one world-class destination.

WeHo Loves Locals Gift Cards are digital and redeemable at eligible West Hollywood businesses participating in the program, including restaurants, retailers, salons, fitness studios, and cultural spots. A full list of locations, along with terms of use, are available at www.weholocals.com.

The WeHo Loves Locals Gift Card program is open to all — locals, visitors, and gift-givers alike — and aims to generate meaningful economic impact for neighborhood businesses. New businesses will be added regularly throughout the program’s run, and the bonus-value offer will continue while City-funded supplies last; one gift card/bonus gift card per person; individuals who purchased a gift card during the previous activation may purchase during this activation as well.

For more details about the WeHo Loves Locals Gift Card program and to see additional offers, visit www.weholocals.com. West Hollywood businesses are encouraged to opt in at www.weholocals.com/start.

For additional information about the WeHo Loves Locals Gift Card program contact Laura Biery, West Hollywood’s Economic Development Director, at (323) 848-6828 or at lbiery@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.